Dr. Darla Gilbert, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darla Gilbert, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Alexandria, LA.
Dr. Gilbert works at
Locations
Therapeutic Resources LLC3848A Independence Dr, Alexandria, LA 71303 Directions (318) 449-3638
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, insightful, and helped me. Went to her not only for one on one sessions but marriage counseling as well. She was able to help us work on our communication skills and learning how to fight fair. We are still married many years later thanks to her help.
About Dr. Darla Gilbert, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1861401770
