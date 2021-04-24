Darla Adams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Darla Adams, APRN
Overview
Darla Adams, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Darla Adams works at
Locations
-
1
Urgent Care At Montecito Healthcare Center7061 Grand Montecito Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 750-3800
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Darla Adams?
I saw Darla for several years, she was an awesome diagnostician and always friendly. SS he ordered a CT scan just to be careful"
About Darla Adams, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1689086860
Frequently Asked Questions
Darla Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Darla Adams works at
5 patients have reviewed Darla Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Darla Adams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Darla Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Darla Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.