Darius Driskell, LCPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Darius Driskell, LCPC is a Counselor in Cheverly, MD.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6490 Landover Rd Ste C10, Cheverly, MD 20785 Directions (301) 322-7905
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Darius Driskell?
Mr. Darius Driskell is a GOD send. My sons and myself have been through a lot and he is really helping my youngest son so much. We have been to Mr. Driskell 2 or 3 times but some people have noticed a change with my youngest son. I thank GOD for him everyday.
About Darius Driskell, LCPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1932221298
Frequently Asked Questions
