Overview

Darius Campinha-Bacote is a Psychologist in Fort Worth, TX. 

Darius Campinha-Bacote works at Lisa Alloju DO in Fort Worth, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bountiful Community Home Health L.l.c.
    5601 Bridge St Ste 300, Fort Worth, TX 76112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 945-4295
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 01, 2019
    I went as a referral, and was TOTALLY impressed just from his greeting. He kept his word and immediately forwarded my information as promised and I am the better because of it. I was very comfortable, and confident that my visit was going to be a success, and IT WAS. This young man has excellent people skills. All I can say is God's blessings to you Sir, for a job well done. Much success to you in your endeavors.
    Alley Carter-Dailey — Nov 01, 2019
    Photo: Darius Campinha-Bacote
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Darius Campinha-Bacote.

    About Darius Campinha-Bacote

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992199384
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Darius Campinha-Bacote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Darius Campinha-Bacote works at Lisa Alloju DO in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Darius Campinha-Bacote’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Darius Campinha-Bacote. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Darius Campinha-Bacote.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Darius Campinha-Bacote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Darius Campinha-Bacote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

