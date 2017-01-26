Dr. Schiffman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darin Schiffman, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Darin Schiffman, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Elizabeth, NJ.
Locations
- 1 88 W Grand St, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (201) 725-1620
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was little apprehensive about seeking therapy at first. However, Dr. Schiffman made the experience very comfortable. He was very easy to talk to, seemed non judgemental and had the ability to build a rapport rather quickly which allowed me to fully engage in the process and to trust his expertise. I discussed with him the things I wanted to change in my life. He was very supportive. He offered me very good advice and gave me steps that were necessary to take... in order to reach my goals!
About Dr. Darin Schiffman, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1336395995
Frequently Asked Questions
