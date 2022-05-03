Darian Kopp, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Darian Kopp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Darian Kopp, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Darian Kopp, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 3 years of experience. They graduated from Purdue University.
Darian Kopp works at
Locations
-
1
Complete Healthcare For Women5888 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43231 Directions (614) 882-4343Monday8:00am - 7:00pm
-
2
Complete Healthcare for Women670 Hill Rd N, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 882-4343Monday8:00am - 3:30pmTuesday8:00am - 3:30pmWednesday8:00am - 3:30pmThursday8:00am - 3:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pmSaturday8:00am - 3:30pmSunday8:00am - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Darian Kopp?
I don't like going to doctors because I always feel like they are judging me for being big. Darian didn't make me feel that way. She listened to my concerns and helped with my weight loss. My only regret? She is no longer at the place I go to. I would really like to find out where she went.
About Darian Kopp, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 3 years of experience
- English
- 1023657442
Education & Certifications
- Purdue University
- Hondros College of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Darian Kopp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Darian Kopp accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Darian Kopp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Darian Kopp works at
6 patients have reviewed Darian Kopp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Darian Kopp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Darian Kopp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Darian Kopp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.