Dr. Darek Huggett, OD
Dr. Darek Huggett, OD is an Optometrist in Salem, OR.
Salem's Eye Professionals1469 Capitol St NE Ste 100, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 391-9570
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
I feel like I won the lottery when I was referred to this amazing Doctor and staff. He is thorough, professional, patient, determined to help you get your best vision and explains things very well. Great selection of frames and high quality lenses made locally. My only regret is that if I had found Dr. Huggett when I moved to Salem 18 years ago, I would not have the vision problems I do today.
Dr. Huggett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huggett accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huggett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Huggett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huggett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huggett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huggett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.