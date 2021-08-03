Dr. Romine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darcy Romine, DC
Overview
Dr. Darcy Romine, DC is a Chiropractor in Granbury, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1101 Waters Edge Dr Ste 100, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 579-6400
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would give her a 10 but it only goes to 5. She has been at this a while and she knows medical and chiropractic ! Our whole family has used her!!!
About Dr. Darcy Romine, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1275725228
Dr. Romine accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Romine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.