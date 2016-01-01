See All Nurse Midwives in Tacoma, WA
Darcy King, CNM is a Midwife in Tacoma, WA. 

Darcy King works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Pearl Place in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Pearl Place
    6002 Westgate Blvd Ste 150, Tacoma, WA 98406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Darcy King, CNM

Specialties
  • Midwifery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1962832519
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

