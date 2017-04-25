Dr. Darcy Andersen, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andersen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Darcy Andersen, DC
Overview
Dr. Darcy Andersen, DC is a Chiropractor in York, PA.
Locations
-
1
Andersen Family Chiropractic PC4305 W Market St, York, PA 17408 Directions (717) 792-1799
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Darcy for years. She has been fantastic I would recommend her to anyone. All the issues I had when I first went there my neck, back, hips she has corrected for me. The pain is gone and I will continue to go to her. I have never met another chiropractor that I have felt so safe with or whom I felt cared so much.
About Dr. Darcy Andersen, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andersen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andersen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andersen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Andersen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andersen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andersen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andersen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.