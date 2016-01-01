Dr. Dara Bushman, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bushman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dara Bushman, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dara Bushman, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Bushman works at
-
1
Grow Therapy66 W Flagler St Ste 900, Miami, FL 33130 Directions (786) 244-7711Wednesday8:45am - 6:00pmSunday8:45am - 6:00pm
- 2 9000 Sheridan St Ste 10, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 862-2252
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Psychology
- English
- 1063787638
Dr. Bushman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bushman accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bushman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bushman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bushman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bushman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bushman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.