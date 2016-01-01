Daphne Garcia, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daphne Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Daphne Garcia, PA-C
Overview
Daphne Garcia, PA-C is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY.
Daphne Garcia works at
Locations
Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-7575Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Daphne Garcia, PA-C
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1699962167
Daphne Garcia works at
