Daphne Conde, ACNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Daphne Conde, ACNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Middletown, NY. 

Daphne Conde works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown
    707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 333-7575
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center
  • Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
  • Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fracture
Joint Injection
Osteoporosis
Fracture
Joint Injection
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Pat H — Aug 18, 2022
    About Daphne Conde, ACNP-BC

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1538450986
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Rutgers-UMDNJ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Daphne Conde, ACNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daphne Conde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Daphne Conde has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Daphne Conde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Daphne Conde works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY. View the full address on Daphne Conde’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Daphne Conde. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daphne Conde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daphne Conde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daphne Conde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

