Danny Roussel, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Danny Roussel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Danny Roussel, LPC
Overview
Danny Roussel, LPC is a Counselor in Luling, LA.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 13513 River Rd, Luling, LA 70070 Directions (985) 785-5477
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Danny Roussel?
For years my son has not been receptive of Psychiatrists/therapists in general, however, he opened up immediately with Dr. Roussel. I'm so grateful to have him recommended to us.
About Danny Roussel, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1801946173
Frequently Asked Questions
Danny Roussel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Danny Roussel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Danny Roussel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danny Roussel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Danny Roussel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Danny Roussel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.