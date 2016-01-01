See All Physicians Assistants in Oakes, ND
Overview

Danny Rickard, PA is a Physician Assistant in Oakes, ND. 

Danny Rickard works at CHI Oakes Hospital in Oakes, ND. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chi Oakes Hospital
    1200 N 7th St, Oakes, ND 58474 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Danny Rickard, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1902827918
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Chi Oakes Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Danny Rickard, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Danny Rickard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Danny Rickard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Danny Rickard works at CHI Oakes Hospital in Oakes, ND. View the full address on Danny Rickard’s profile.

Danny Rickard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Danny Rickard.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Danny Rickard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Danny Rickard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

