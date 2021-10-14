Danneal Richards, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Danneal Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Danneal Richards, FNP-C
Overview
Danneal Richards, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fresno, CA.
Danneal Richards works at
Locations
-
1
Northwest Medical Group7355 N Palm Ave Ste 105, Fresno, CA 93711 Directions (559) 271-6300
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Danneal Richards?
I have been able to be seen by Danneal Richards for a number of years. She is my preferred and requested nurse practitioner. Not only is she knowledgeable in her field, she genuinely has a vested interest in my mental and physical health. She SHOWS that she cares and takes initiative to make sure I am doing well. I have only great things about Danneal including my appreciation for her positive attitude and smile. I have highly recommended Danneal to my family and friends.
About Danneal Richards, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346778529
Frequently Asked Questions
Danneal Richards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Danneal Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Danneal Richards works at
10 patients have reviewed Danneal Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danneal Richards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Danneal Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Danneal Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.