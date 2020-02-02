D'Ann Moon, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if D'Ann Moon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
D'Ann Moon, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview
D'Ann Moon, CNM is a Midwife in Logan, UT.
Locations
Womens Health and Aesthetics1515 N 600 E Ste 105, Logan, UT 84341 Directions (435) 254-5726
Hospital Affiliations
- Cache Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
D'Anne is absolutely amazing!! Labor and delivery with her was the very best experience I could have hoped for. She completely supported my desire for a non-medicated birth while using her medical training to make sure that both my baby and I were safe through the whole process. She was there the entire time that I labored in the hospital and was so compassionate and understanding. After having D'Anne deliver my first baby, I am even considering the possibility of driving 45 minutes for her to be my provider for my second baby! Also, she has always been patient with my never-ending questions during appointments and has always taken my concerns very seriously. D'Anne is an angel.
About D'Ann Moon, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1083659395
Frequently Asked Questions
D'Ann Moon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
D'Ann Moon accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
D'Ann Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed D'Ann Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with D'Ann Moon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with D'Ann Moon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with D'Ann Moon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.