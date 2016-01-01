Danl Verdone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Danl Verdone, MFT
Overview
Danl Verdone, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Modesto, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2125 Wylie Dr Ste 9, Modesto, CA 95355 Directions (209) 573-1333
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Danl Verdone, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1245383496
Frequently Asked Questions
Danl Verdone accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Danl Verdone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Danl Verdone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Danl Verdone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.