Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danita Thompson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Danita Thompson, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Burlington, NJ.
Dr. Thompson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mending Hearts Family Counseling60 Cathy Ln Ste 103, Burlington, NJ 08016 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thompson?
Danita Thompson is an amazing marriage counselor and my fiancee and I have been very fortunate to have her help us learn, grow and prepare for our marriage.
About Dr. Danita Thompson, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1154621209
Education & Certifications
- Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.