Danita Dixon, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Danita Dixon, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Detroit, MI. 

Danita Dixon works at Wellness Plan Gateway Med Ctr in Detroit, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dmc Clinical Lab Inc
    2888 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 875-4200
    About Danita Dixon, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245741206
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

