Dr. Zabel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danielle Zabel, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Danielle Zabel, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Danvers, MA.
Dr. Zabel works at
Locations
Nichols Brook Family Counseling435 Newbury St Ste 220, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 777-7188
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Danielle Zabel, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1124019229
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zabel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zabel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zabel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zabel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zabel, there are benefits to both methods.