Danielle Wentworth, AUD

Audiology
5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Danielle Wentworth, AUD is an Audiology in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Danielle Wentworth works at SHMG Ear Nose & Throat - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG Ear Nose & Throat - Lake Drive
    4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 315, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Danielle found a new issue with my ears and gave me advice for taking care of it. She talked to me about the results of my hearing test. Finally she cleaned and adjusted my hearing aids and asked if I had problems with them. She asked lots of questions and was very patient when I sometimes admitted some confusion with a technical issue or two. She's extremely helpful!
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    Photo: Danielle Wentworth, AUD
    About Danielle Wentworth, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184070807
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

