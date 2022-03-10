Danielle Weis, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Danielle Weis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Danielle Weis, PT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Danielle Weis, PT is a Physical Therapist in New York, NY.
Danielle Weis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Spring Forward Physical Therapy55 Broadway Ste 201, New York, NY 10006 Directions (646) 870-5440Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Danielle Weis?
This was my first experience with PT and I came in with a bad shoulder. Danielle was great at assessing the problem, and in each sessions we saw the improvements. What I really liked is the willingness to take time and explain the problem and ways to improve in detail. Danielle is really friendly and she also emailed me all the home exercises with description and images on how to do them, which was very helpful.
About Danielle Weis, PT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- 1255708806
Frequently Asked Questions
Danielle Weis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Danielle Weis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Danielle Weis works at
3 patients have reviewed Danielle Weis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danielle Weis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Danielle Weis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Danielle Weis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.