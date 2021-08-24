Danielle Threatts, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Danielle Threatts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Danielle Threatts, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Danielle Threatts, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA.
Locations
1
Anchor Mental Health208 W Gloria Switch 2 Fl Rd Ste 206, Lafayette, LA 70507 Directions
2
Danielle Threatts208 W Gloria Switch Rd Ste 219, Lafayette, LA 70507 Directions (337) 520-2431
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Mrs. Danielle for several years. I love her and her nurse. She has always returned my calls, listened to my concerns, and has went above and beyond her duties to make me feel comfortable. I would recommend her to anyone seeking a mental health professional.
About Danielle Threatts, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1033465778
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisiana at Lafayette - Lafayette, LA (MSN)
Frequently Asked Questions
Danielle Threatts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Danielle Threatts accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Danielle Threatts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Danielle Threatts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danielle Threatts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Danielle Threatts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Danielle Threatts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.