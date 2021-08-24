See All Nurse Practitioners in Lafayette, LA
Danielle Threatts, PMHNP-BC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Danielle Threatts, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Danielle Threatts, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA. 

Danielle Threatts works at Anchor Mental Health in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Anchor Mental Health
    208 W Gloria Switch 2 Fl Rd Ste 206, Lafayette, LA 70507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Danielle Threatts
    208 W Gloria Switch Rd Ste 219, Lafayette, LA 70507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 520-2431

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Danielle Threatts?

    Aug 24, 2021
    I have been seeing Mrs. Danielle for several years. I love her and her nurse. She has always returned my calls, listened to my concerns, and has went above and beyond her duties to make me feel comfortable. I would recommend her to anyone seeking a mental health professional.
    sarah donjuan — Aug 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Danielle Threatts, PMHNP-BC
    How would you rate your experience with Danielle Threatts, PMHNP-BC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Danielle Threatts to family and friends

    Danielle Threatts' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Danielle Threatts

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Danielle Threatts, PMHNP-BC.

    About Danielle Threatts, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033465778
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Louisiana at Lafayette - Lafayette, LA (MSN)
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Danielle Threatts, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Danielle Threatts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Danielle Threatts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Danielle Threatts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Danielle Threatts works at Anchor Mental Health in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Danielle Threatts’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Danielle Threatts. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danielle Threatts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Danielle Threatts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Danielle Threatts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Danielle Threatts, PMHNP-BC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.