Danielle Riker, NP
Danielle Riker, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO.
John Kurish Dopc5265 N Academy Blvd Ste 1800, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Directions (719) 599-0444
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
I, as well as three other family members, have been seeing Dr. Riker for a few years now. She is honest, accommodating, thorough, has a great bedside manner, and she advocates for her patients. If you have any questions or concerns she will address them, and if she doesn't have the answer immediately you'll hear from her via call or email. In my opinion the best quality she has is her willingness to do what's best for her patient, even if that means saying "I don't know." Too many doctors are too prideful to say "I don't know," and will try to treat the patient themselves rather than referring you to the right specialist for your needs. If Dr. Riker doesn't know what's wrong with you, or isn't sure about the best treatment, she'll make sure to refer you to someone who can help you. Our family is very satisfied with Dr. Danielle Riker, and we will continue seeing her as our primary care provider.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1619489887
