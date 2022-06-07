See All Nurse Practitioners in Sylvania, OH
Danielle Pietraszak, CNP Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Danielle Pietraszak, CNP

Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Danielle Pietraszak, CNP is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Sylvania, OH. 

Danielle Pietraszak works at ProMedica Physicians Internal Medicine in Sylvania, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    ProMedica Physicians Internal Medicine- Woodley
    5700 Monroe St Unit 209, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 291-6720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
  • ProMedica Flower Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Birth Control
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Birth Control
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Paramount
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Danielle Pietraszak?

    Jun 07, 2022
    She’s the best I referred my daughter she refuses to see anyone else . My medical changed I’m hopeful she’s in network again . She listens attentively and goes above and beyond. She double checks everything. She is very encouraging and is willing to go above and beyond. I have been patiently waiting to get back in Network.
    Tamara Dula — Jun 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Danielle Pietraszak, CNP
    How would you rate your experience with Danielle Pietraszak, CNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Danielle Pietraszak to family and friends

    Danielle Pietraszak's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Danielle Pietraszak

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Danielle Pietraszak, CNP.

    About Danielle Pietraszak, CNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295188647
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio University / Main Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Danielle Pietraszak, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Danielle Pietraszak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Danielle Pietraszak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Danielle Pietraszak works at ProMedica Physicians Internal Medicine in Sylvania, OH. View the full address on Danielle Pietraszak’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Danielle Pietraszak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danielle Pietraszak.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Danielle Pietraszak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Danielle Pietraszak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Danielle Pietraszak, CNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.