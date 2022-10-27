Danielle Nelson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Danielle Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Danielle Nelson, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Danielle Nelson, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fridley, MN.
Danielle Nelson works at
1
North Memorial Health Clinic-Fridley480 Osborne Rd NE Ste 100, Fridley, MN 55432 Directions
- North Memorial Health
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had an appointment with Danielle for an urgent health issue. I was lucky to get an appointment in a rapid manner. She was patient, thorough, knowledgeable, responsive, and kind. I appreciate her expert care and wonderful bedside manner. Highly recommend Danielle as a provider.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1629408687
- University Of Minnesota
Danielle Nelson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Danielle Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Danielle Nelson using Healthline FindCare.
Danielle Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Danielle Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danielle Nelson.
