Danielle Mullin, APRN

Pediatrics
Danielle Mullin, APRN is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wahpeton, ND. 

Danielle Mullin works at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wahpeton Clinic
    275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

About Danielle Mullin, APRN

  • Pediatrics
  • English
  • Female
  • 1730748948
Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health-Fargo

