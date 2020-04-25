Danielle McCarthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Danielle McCarthy, PA-C
Overview
Danielle McCarthy, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM.
Locations
Thomas Grace MD8301 Spain Rd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 821-6663
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Danielle several times, she is open to homeopathic treatment and listens. Always an advocate for her patients.
About Danielle McCarthy, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1013178615
Danielle McCarthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Danielle McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Danielle McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danielle McCarthy.
