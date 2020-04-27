See All Counselors in Bronx, NY
Danielle Matias, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Danielle Matias, LMHC

Counseling
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Danielle Matias, LMHC is a Counselor in Bronx, NY. 

Danielle Matias works at Feel Better Therapy Clinic in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Zuleima Alzate, MSW
Zuleima Alzate, MSW
10 (2)
View Profile
Stacey Vasquez, LSW
Stacey Vasquez, LSW
10 (1)
View Profile
Amanda Wisolmerski, LCSW
Amanda Wisolmerski, LCSW
10 (2)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Feel Better Therapy Clinic
    3600 Fieldston Rd Apt 2K, Bronx, NY 10463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 204-2295

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder With Agorapobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amida Care
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Danielle Matias?

    Apr 27, 2020
    Excellent!
    Clint — Apr 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Danielle Matias, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Danielle Matias, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Danielle Matias to family and friends

    Danielle Matias' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Danielle Matias

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Danielle Matias, LMHC.

    About Danielle Matias, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417372160
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Suny
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Danielle Matias, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Danielle Matias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Danielle Matias has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Danielle Matias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Danielle Matias works at Feel Better Therapy Clinic in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Danielle Matias’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Danielle Matias. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danielle Matias.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Danielle Matias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Danielle Matias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Danielle Matias, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.