See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Murrieta, CA
Danielle Lopez-Bopp, MFT Icon-share Share Profile

Danielle Lopez-Bopp, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Danielle Lopez-Bopp, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Murrieta, CA. 

Danielle Lopez-Bopp works at Aurora Family Counseling, Murrieta, CA in Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0 (0)
View Profile
Hassan Abdullah
Hassan Abdullah
0 (0)
View Profile
Kathryn Downing, LMFT
Kathryn Downing, LMFT
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora Family Counseling Center
    24977 Washington Ave # K, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 677-1470
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Autism
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Autism
Autism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Autism Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood-Onset Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Late-Life Bipolar Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Danielle Lopez-Bopp?

    Photo: Danielle Lopez-Bopp, MFT
    How would you rate your experience with Danielle Lopez-Bopp, MFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Danielle Lopez-Bopp to family and friends

    Danielle Lopez-Bopp's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Danielle Lopez-Bopp

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Danielle Lopez-Bopp, MFT.

    About Danielle Lopez-Bopp, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164701165
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Danielle Lopez-Bopp, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Danielle Lopez-Bopp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Danielle Lopez-Bopp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Danielle Lopez-Bopp works at Aurora Family Counseling, Murrieta, CA in Murrieta, CA. View the full address on Danielle Lopez-Bopp’s profile.

    Danielle Lopez-Bopp has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Danielle Lopez-Bopp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Danielle Lopez-Bopp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Danielle Lopez-Bopp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Danielle Lopez-Bopp, MFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.