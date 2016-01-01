See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Norristown, PA
Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (157)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Danielle Levin, CRNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norristown, PA. 

Danielle Levin works at Family OB/Gyn at Montgomery in Norristown, PA with other offices in King of Prussia, PA and East Norriton, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family OB/Gyn at Montgomery
    1330 Powell St Ste 507, Norristown, PA 19401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 622-7300
  2. 2
    Women's Assoc for Health Care Montgomery County-KOP
    210 Mall Blvd Ste 102, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 622-7940
  3. 3
    Women's Assoc for Health Care Montgomery County-E Norriton
    609 W Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 622-7940

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 157 ratings
Patient Ratings (157)
5 Star
(137)
4 Star
(18)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Danielle Levin, CRNP

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1649645987
