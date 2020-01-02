See All Counselors in Visalia, CA
Danielle Duran, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Danielle Duran, LMFT

Counseling
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Danielle Duran, LMFT is a Counselor in Visalia, CA. 

Danielle Duran works at Rachel McDermott Counseling in Visalia, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    West Office
    718 W Center Ave Ste C, Visalia, CA 93291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 737-8317
  2. 2
    Duran Counseling
    121 E Main St Ste 106, Visalia, CA 93291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 737-8317

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • California Foundation for Medical Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Danielle Duran?

    Jan 02, 2020
    Danielle is always upbeat! Unlike many other therapists, she listens closely and if asked, will gladly offer tools to assist one in making difficult changes or decisions! She is not afraid to tell one what she thinks while still respecting her client. I know I can ask for and RECEIVE wanted guidance. Danielle is approachable, nonjudgmental, and patient. She is also very accommodating in making appointments. Lastly, she is very professional yet friendly and understanding.
    ADA — Jan 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Danielle Duran, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Danielle Duran, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Danielle Duran to family and friends

    Danielle Duran's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Danielle Duran

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Danielle Duran, LMFT.

    About Danielle Duran, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285931576
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • USC
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Danielle Duran, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Danielle Duran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Danielle Duran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Danielle Duran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Danielle Duran works at Rachel McDermott Counseling in Visalia, CA. View the full address on Danielle Duran’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Danielle Duran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danielle Duran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Danielle Duran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Danielle Duran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Danielle Duran, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.