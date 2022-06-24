Danielle Degrado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Danielle Degrado, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Danielle Degrado, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Naperville, IL.
Danielle Degrado works at
Locations
1
Linden Oaks Medical Group1335 N Mill St Ste 100, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 646-8000
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Danielle is caring, intelligent, thoughtful and will listen to what you have to say. She is by far the best mental health professional I’ve worked with and she has helped me grow in so many ways.
About Danielle Degrado, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1942758776
Frequently Asked Questions
Danielle Degrado accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Danielle Degrado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Danielle Degrado works at
2 patients have reviewed Danielle Degrado. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danielle Degrado.
