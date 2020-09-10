Danielle Chase has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Danielle Chase, MS
Overview
Danielle Chase, MS is a Neuropsychologist in Voorhees, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1001 Laurel Oak Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 346-0005
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Danielle Chase?
Our son has seen Dr. Chase for several years. She has always been responsive and empathetic, but what makes her truly special is her determination to get a child the help she/he needs. She administered extensive neuropsychological testing and explained the results in astounding (but understandable) detail. The school accepted her recommendations and finally understood our son’s nuanced issues. Since that time, she has worked nonstop to find treatment for him even though he fails most medications that the psychiatrist recommends. She will be your child’s strongest advocate. We are very grateful to have been referred to this neuropsychologist.
About Danielle Chase, MS
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1841431947
Frequently Asked Questions
Danielle Chase accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Danielle Chase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Danielle Chase. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Danielle Chase.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Danielle Chase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Danielle Chase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.