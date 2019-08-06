See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Clemmons, NC
Danielle Carter-Adkins, PA-C

Internal Medicine
4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Danielle Carter-Adkins, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clemmons, NC. 

Danielle Carter-Adkins works at Novant Health Adult Primary Care Tanglewood in Clemmons, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Adult Primary Care Tanglewood
    4136 Clemmons Rd, Clemmons, NC 27012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7414
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1992787501
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

