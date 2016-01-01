Daniella Deperi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Daniella Deperi, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Daniella Deperi, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Daniella Deperi works at
Locations
Dermatology & and Skin5046 Highway 17 Byp S, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 668-4104
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Daniella Deperi, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1750553152
Daniella Deperi accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daniella Deperi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Daniella Deperi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniella Deperi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniella Deperi, there are benefits to both methods.