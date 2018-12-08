See All Nurse Midwives in Greensboro, NC
Daniela Paul, CNM

Midwifery
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Daniela Paul, CNM is a Midwife in Greensboro, NC. 

Daniela Paul works at Wendover OB-GYN & Infertility, Inc in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wendover OB-GYN & Infertility, Inc
    1908 Lendew St, Greensboro, NC 27408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 937-0906
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 08, 2018
    Daniela is absolutely the best midwife in town! She was my midwife during my fourth pregnancy and her care, attention to detail, and investment in me made it possible for me to have my best birth out of all my children. I love how she is so invested in her patients. She always took time to answer all my questions and made herself available when I had additional concerns. Even though I’m done hdbing children, I will stay with her to do all of my regular well-woman care. She’s simply the best!
    Jessica Bower in Greensboro , NC — Dec 08, 2018
    Photo: Daniela Paul, CNM
    About Daniela Paul, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881972172
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

