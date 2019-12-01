Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniela Nguyen, MS
Overview
Dr. Daniela Nguyen, MS is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Guidewell Sanitas I LLC180 SW 84th Ave Ste B, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (844) 665-4827
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
Shes an amazing professional and take care of all my needs. I always recommend her. Very lovely person. Sanitas Platatiin medical staff amazing. Thank you Dr.Daniela
About Dr. Daniela Nguyen, MS
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1891069662
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.