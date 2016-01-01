See All Nurse Practitioners in Phoenix, AZ
Daniela Haimov Icon-share Share Profile

Daniela Haimov

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Daniela Haimov is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ. 

Daniela Haimov works at PUEBLO FAMILY PHYSICIANS in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Derik Alexander, FNP
Derik Alexander, FNP
10 (1)
View Profile
Elizabeth Pierce, MSN
Elizabeth Pierce, MSN
6 (2)
View Profile
Gail Brown, NP
Gail Brown, NP
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pueblo Family Physicians
    4350 N 19th Ave Ste 6, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 264-9191

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Daniela Haimov?

Photo: Daniela Haimov
How would you rate your experience with Daniela Haimov?
  • Likelihood of recommending Daniela Haimov to family and friends

Daniela Haimov's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Daniela Haimov

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Daniela Haimov.

About Daniela Haimov

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1114523719
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Daniela Haimov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Daniela Haimov works at PUEBLO FAMILY PHYSICIANS in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Daniela Haimov’s profile.

Daniela Haimov has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Daniela Haimov.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniela Haimov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniela Haimov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Daniela Haimov?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.