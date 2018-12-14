Dr. Zawel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Zawel, PHD
Dr. Daniel Zawel, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Madison Anesthesiologist Billing Inc1049 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (914) 262-9219Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
My husband and I sought him out almost 40 years ago when we considered seeking custody of my step-children. He was an instant "fit", meaning I continued on with him to resolve old baggage of my own. He understood me, my issues and was spot-on with all of his feedback. Now that we are in the later stages of our life, needs have changed and I find myself wanting to visit my old friend for a "tune-up." His door is always open and there's a sense of comfort knowing he is "somewhere out there."
About Dr. Daniel Zawel, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Dr. Zawel accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zawel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zawel.
