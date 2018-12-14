See All Clinical Psychologists in New York, NY
Dr. Daniel Zawel, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (2)
Overview

Dr. Daniel Zawel, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Zawel works at Robin Lipschitz MD in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Madison Anesthesiologist Billing Inc
    1049 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 262-9219
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 14, 2018
    My husband and I sought him out almost 40 years ago when we considered seeking custody of my step-children. He was an instant "fit", meaning I continued on with him to resolve old baggage of my own. He understood me, my issues and was spot-on with all of his feedback. Now that we are in the later stages of our life, needs have changed and I find myself wanting to visit my old friend for a "tune-up." His door is always open and there's a sense of comfort knowing he is "somewhere out there."
    Nicky G in Westchester County, NY — Dec 14, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Zawel, PHD
    About Dr. Daniel Zawel, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427276971
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zawel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zawel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zawel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zawel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zawel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zawel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

