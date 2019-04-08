Dr. Daniel Yinh, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yinh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Yinh, DC
Dr. Daniel Yinh, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.
Dr. Yinh works at
David S Mcewen Dcpa2560 Rca Blvd Ste 109, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 627-6111Monday8:00am - 2:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday12:00pm - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I was in a lot of sciatic back pain and 1800 miles away from home. Dr Yinh was recommended to me and his office immediately scheduled an appointmentt for me. I saw him during my duration in the Juno Beach area. Not only did he relieve my excruciating pain but Dr Yinh provided me with tools to carry me through the rest of my journey. He and his efficient and friendly staff were a breath of relief to me. I have been to a lot of different chiropractors and he is the best yet!
- Chiropractic Sports Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992009260
- Logan College of Chiropractic
- University of Florida
Dr. Yinh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yinh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yinh speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Yinh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yinh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yinh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.