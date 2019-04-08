Overview

Dr. Daniel Yinh, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.



Dr. Yinh works at CMF Center for Musculoskeletal Function in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.