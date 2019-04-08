See All Chiropractors in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Daniel Yinh, DC

Chiropractic Sports Medicine
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Yinh, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic Sports Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Yinh works at CMF Center for Musculoskeletal Function in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    David S Mcewen Dcpa
    2560 Rca Blvd Ste 109, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 627-6111
    Monday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain
Arthritis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain
Arthritis

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Ankle
Arthritis of the Finger
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Arthritis of the Spine
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint
Biceps Tendinitis
Calf Muscle Strain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Cervical Herniated Disc
Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervical Sprain
Cervicogenic Headache
Discogenic Pain
Facet Joint Pain
Facet Syndrome
Herniated Disc
Hip Impingement
Iliotibial Band Syndrome
Knee Pain
Knee Tendinitis
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lumbar Disc Degeneration
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Lumbar Sprain
Migraine
Morton's Neuroma
Nerve Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Plantar Fasciitis
Rotator Cuff Injuries
Runner's Knee
Sciatica
Shin Splints
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine and Sports Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation
Spine Rehabilitation Exercises
Spondylosis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strain of Hamstring Muscle
Tension Headache
Thoracic Disc Disorders
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
TMJ
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist
Whiplash
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 08, 2019
    I was in a lot of sciatic back pain and 1800 miles away from home. Dr Yinh was recommended to me and his office immediately scheduled an appointmentt for me. I saw him during my duration in the Juno Beach area. Not only did he relieve my excruciating pain but Dr Yinh provided me with tools to carry me through the rest of my journey. He and his efficient and friendly staff were a breath of relief to me. I have been to a lot of different chiropractors and he is the best yet!
    — Apr 08, 2019
    About Dr. Daniel Yinh, DC

    • Chiropractic Sports Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1992009260
    Education & Certifications

    • Logan College of Chiropractic
    • University of Florida
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Yinh, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yinh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yinh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yinh works at CMF Center for Musculoskeletal Function in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. Yinh’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Yinh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yinh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yinh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

