Daniel Williamson

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Overview

Daniel Williamson is a Nurse Practitioner in Norman, OK. 

Daniel Williamson works at OU Physicians Neurosurgery in Norman, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    OU Physicians Neurosurgery
    620 24th Ave Sw, Norman, OK 73069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 217-9997

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 21, 2022
Very attentive to my every single complaint made sure to cover ever basis and examine every inch of the problem areas! I believe in my heart that I'm finally in the right hands to get to the bottom of my health issues. Tha is again for making me finally feel like I was a priority and I mattered!
Robert Sullivan — Mar 21, 2022
Photo: Daniel Williamson
About Daniel Williamson

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1245740968
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Daniel Williamson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Daniel Williamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Daniel Williamson works at OU Physicians Neurosurgery in Norman, OK. View the full address on Daniel Williamson’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Daniel Williamson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Williamson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Williamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Williamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

