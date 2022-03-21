Daniel Williamson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Daniel Williamson
Offers telehealth
Overview
Daniel Williamson is a Nurse Practitioner in Norman, OK.
Daniel Williamson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
OU Physicians Neurosurgery620 24th Ave Sw, Norman, OK 73069 Directions (405) 217-9997
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Daniel Williamson?
Very attentive to my every single complaint made sure to cover ever basis and examine every inch of the problem areas! I believe in my heart that I'm finally in the right hands to get to the bottom of my health issues. Tha is again for making me finally feel like I was a priority and I mattered!
About Daniel Williamson
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1245740968
Frequently Asked Questions
Daniel Williamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Daniel Williamson works at
2 patients have reviewed Daniel Williamson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Williamson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Williamson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Williamson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.