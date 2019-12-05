Dr. Watson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Watson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Watson, PHD is a Psychologist in Palm Desert, CA.
Locations
- 1 73567 Fred Waring Dr, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 837-1188
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Watson has been my saving grace. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Daniel Watson, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1134234289
