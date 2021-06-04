Daniel Ward, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Daniel Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Daniel Ward, MA
Overview
Daniel Ward, MA is a Counselor in Marion, OH.
Locations
1
Daniel Ward Counseling Group LLC264 S Main St, Marion, OH 43302 Directions (740) 387-2027
- 2 1713 Marion Gilead Rd, Marion, OH 43302 Directions (740) 387-2027
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Daniel Ward?
He is AMAZING! Definitely a blessing to me, I've been through so much...marriage issues, family deaths, family issues, too many to add. Dan is great at his job!!
About Daniel Ward, MA
- Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- Olivet Nazarene University
Frequently Asked Questions
Daniel Ward has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Daniel Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daniel Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Daniel Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Ward.
