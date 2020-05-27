See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Mission Viejo, CA
Daniel Vigil, MFCC

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.5 (10)
Overview

Daniel Vigil, MFCC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Mission Viejo, CA. 

Daniel Vigil works at Inst of Advanced Sciences in Mission Viejo, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mission Viejo Counseling
    23120 Alicia Pkwy Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92692 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 586-1703
    Monday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 27, 2020
    I am so grateful to have found Dan over a year and a half ago. I have been in therapy with numerous therapists for 20 years and have never made a fraction of the progress with them, than I have with Dan. He is kind, empathetic, gives wonderful suggestions to help work through difficult situations, truly cares about your well-being and is always expressing gratitude and positivity towards life. He makes you see things from a different, simply beautiful perspective that has helped me with controlling the resentments I have held on to my entire life. He listens and personalizes all of his therapy techniques and advice to that of the patient sitting in front of him and doesn’t just give some generic textbook answer like many therapists do. I will forever be indebted to Dan. I wish I could see him more than once a week, as I always look forward to my sessions. If you want a gentle, compassionate, truly caring therapist, Dan is the best.
    Melissa Norris-Paladino — May 27, 2020
    About Daniel Vigil, MFCC

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1225050537
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

