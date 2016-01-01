See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Daniel Verina, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Daniel Verina, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Daniel Verina works at Mount Sinai National Jewish Respiratory Institute in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Hospital
    10 E 102nd St, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-6756
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Daniel Verina, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083929897
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Daniel Verina has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Daniel Verina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Daniel Verina works at Mount Sinai National Jewish Respiratory Institute in New York, NY. View the full address on Daniel Verina’s profile.

    Daniel Verina has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Verina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Verina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Verina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
