Daniel Tomlinson, NP
Offers telehealth
Daniel Tomlinson, NP is a Dermatologist in Livonia, MI.
Daniel Tomlinson works at
Livonia Dermatology14801 Farmington Rd, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 542-8100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Accepted Insurance Carriers:
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dermatology
- English
- 1255722104
- Michigan State University
Daniel Tomlinson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Daniel Tomlinson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daniel Tomlinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Daniel Tomlinson works at
6 patients have reviewed Daniel Tomlinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Tomlinson.
