Dr. Thomsen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Thomsen, PHD
Dr. Daniel Thomsen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Everett, WA.
Robert J Arnone Phd Ps127 E Intercity Ave Ste A, Everett, WA 98208 Directions (425) 347-7275
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He helped cure my daughter of two big phobias. He helped her work around her social anxiety. My twelve year old asks for help in school, and sticks up for herself with classmates. Thank you Dr. Thompsen. He is easy to talk to, straightforward with his appointment schedule and expectations for progress in therapy.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1508970716
Dr. Thomsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomsen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.