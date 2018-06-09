Daniel Stout has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Daniel Stout, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Daniel Stout, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI.
Daniel Stout works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Westside Health Center669 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 Directions (307) 840-5122
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Daniel Stout?
Daniel Stout and staff (from the front desk and especially Nurse Cheryl who I mostly communicate with) are very professional, kind, understanding and supportive. They really care for their patients and their wellbeing. I am lucky having them in my life.
About Daniel Stout, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1053838169
Frequently Asked Questions
Daniel Stout accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Daniel Stout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Daniel Stout works at
2 patients have reviewed Daniel Stout. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Daniel Stout.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Daniel Stout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Daniel Stout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.